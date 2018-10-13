Trump vows “severe punishment” if Saudi Arabia is behind missing journalist

President Donald Trump will appear on 60 Minutes Sunday. The rare network television interview is his first with 60 Minutes since his post-election conversation with Lesley Stahl in November 2016. It will be broadcast on 60 Minutes Sunday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

Stahl interviewed Mr. Trump at the White House on Thursday. The wide-ranging talk touched on controversial tariffs, China, North Korea, Russia, NATO, global warming and the disappearance of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

In a clip broadcast on "CBS This Morning," the president says the Saudis could be behind the disappearance of Khashoggi and, if so, the U.S. would inflict "severe punishment." He also said the matter is especially serious because, "this man was a reporter."