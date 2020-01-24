3-year-old boy goes viral after leading Pre-K class in prayer

A 3-year-old Missouri boy has gained national attention for a sweet moment captured on video. Makhi Martin was seen leading his Pre-K class in a prayer before lunch and the video went viral.

Martin, in his school uniform — a red polo and black pants — asked God to bless his class' lunch and to "bless all the boys and girls all over the world." After he carefully and slowly recited each line of the prayer, his classmates would repeat it back to him.

His mom, Ranisha Martin, posted the video on Facebook about two weeks ago, and in the time since, her son has become a national treasure.

3-year-old boy leads class in prayer SOUND ON: This 3-year-old boy led his Pre-K class in a prayer before lunch – and he will completely melt your heart 😭 https://cbsn.ws/33qyT6N Posted by The Uplift on Thursday, January 23, 2020

"You [are] getting so big now and you making me so proud," Martin wrote in the caption of the video. "I really do adore this kid ! It don't get no better than this."

Within days, little Makhi went from Transformation Christian School in St. Louis to national television. His video was shared everywhere, from local news channels to national talk shows. He even made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with his mom and dad.

His proud parents posted about all of Makhi's appearances, but his mom's original video takes the cake. It has gained over 2 million views so far.