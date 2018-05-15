Powerful storm hits Northeast with rain, hail, possible tornadoes

NEW YORK -- After a sticky, summer-like day, a powerful front bore down on the northeastern U.S., bringing with it rain, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. CBS New York reports heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding were expected across much of New York City, Long Island, Rockland and Westchester counties. A tornado watch was in effect for parts of upstate New York.

Flights have been delayed, trains service disrupted and drivers stranded in cars. Millions are in the storm zone. Watches and warnings are in effect from Pennsylvania to New England for severe storms and possible tornadoes.

CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan reports this is a fast-moving storm and warnings will stay in effect until 11 p.m. ET. There are power outages for more than half a million customers across New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Downed trees and roof damage was reported across the area.

Paramus, NJ firefighters on scene of two massive trees down after nasty weather. This one took wires down with it @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/pekL3PrZeB — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) May 15, 2018

Partial roof collapse at a motel in Newburgh. Multiple similar collapses reported around the city. pic.twitter.com/HwFtKJuu06 — Mark Lieb (@rocklandvideo) May 15, 2018

Powerful winds may have been responsible for blowing the top off a water tower in Morningside Heights.

Just saw the top of the water tower get ripped off by wind. Looked like a patio umbrella when it was falling. Sounded like an explosion when it hits the ground. pic.twitter.com/n67K9at7bG — Daniel (@nycosborne) May 15, 2018

In New Jersey, a downed tree limb apparently sparked a transformer fire.

Here's a look at hail spawned from Tuesday's storm.

CBS New York

Passengers were frustrated at Grand Central Terminal, where several Metro-North lines were suspended due to the powerful storms.

Current situation at Grand Central 😠 WTF @MetroNorth! pic.twitter.com/SQTgVvTM4w — Peter Pugliese (@pjpugliese) May 15, 2018

At the height of rush hour, passengers were being told to avoid the terminal.

The storm forced the suspension of Metro-North service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.

Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line service is currently suspended to ensure customer safety during the course of the thunderstorms in our service area. Customers are advised to avoid GCT until further notice. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 15, 2018

Delays were reported at all three major airports JFK, LaGuardia and Newark.

CBS New York reports "the signature is there" for tornadoes, though nothing has officially been confirmed. A storm over Danbury, Connecticut, was "very close to being a radar-indicated tornado."