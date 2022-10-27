Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million, its second-biggest ever

The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — the game's second-biggest ever.

No winning tickets were sold for the pot of gold up for grabs Wednesday night, about $700 million, Powerball's largest this year. So for Saturday night's drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.

Powerball jackpot winners have the option to get their prize in an immediate lump sum, which would amount to an estimated $383.7 million in cash value if someone wins Saturday, or as an annuity. That option pays out the full jackpot amount over roughly 30 years. All of that would be before taxes.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, and a Powerball of 24.