One woman killed, three wounded in shooting in Chicago park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman is dead and three others are wounded after a shooting in a park on Chicago's North Side.

Chicago Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Pottawattomie Park in the 7300 block of N. Rogers Avenue in Rogers Park.

Police say two men and two women were wounded. The victims range in age from 19 to 22.

One of those victims was a 19-year-old woman, who was killed. One victim was grazed and another was shot in the hip. The fourth victim refused medical treatment but was still taken to the hospital. One of the victims ran to the firehouse and was taken to the hospital, police say.

Neighbors say they heard about 12 rounds go off and a group of teenagers was seen running from the location immediately after the shooting.

Among the victims was a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Good Samaritans at the park at the time jumped into action and administered CPR to that victim.

Residents say although shootings have happened in the area, one of this scale is very uncommon. It's left many rattled.

"We heard seven, eight, nine gunshots all in succession," said Frank Rose, who lives nearby.

"And then we heard someone screem, 'Call 911!' said witness Madeline Oklesen. "So my friend and I ran over, and we saw this woman lying there. So we went to administer first aid."

Chicago Police secured the parking lot of the park district building Sunday afternoon. Despite the shooting, the park remained open to the public as the investigation was underway.