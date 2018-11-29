Post office delivers 7-year-old boy's "letter to dad in heaven"

A boy wanting to send a birthday card to his dad in heaven was comforted to know the post office got the letter to him safely.

Teri Copland said her 7-year-old son, Jase, received a lovely reply from the U.K.'s Royal Mail service after dropping off his unique letter at the post office.

The mom posted a photo of her son's card to his dad on Facebook Wednesday. Instead of writing a mailing address, Jase wrote instructions for the mailman across the the envelope: "Mr. Postman, can you take this to heaven for my dad's birthday. Thanks."

Copland then posted a second photo of the reply letter Jase received. "Dear Jase," the letter from Royal Mail read. "While we've been delivering your post, we've become aware of some concerns."

"So I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of the letter to your dad in heaven. This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven," the letter continued.

Royal Mail assured Jase that the card was delivered and told him it is their priority to get customers' mail where it needs to go. "I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely," said the letter signed by Sean Milligan, assistant delivery office manager for Royal Mail.

"I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card," Copland wrote in her Facebook post. "You didn't have to make the effort to do this you could have just ignored it but the fact that you have made the effort for a little boy you've never met is such a lovely thing to do Royal Mail."

"It honestly means the world to him," the post continued. "Please share this so all the staff at Royal Mail know just how grateful we are." The post has been shared over 220,000 times and people around the world are praising Royal Mail's careful "delivery" of the letter to heaven.

"Thanks and merry Christmas," Copland ended her Facebook post. The boy's letter is a good reminder to keep your loved ones close, and the post office's reply is a reminder that random acts of kindness – especially during the holiday season – can touch someone's life forever.