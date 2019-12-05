Post Malone gives away new Crocs at the fast food joint he worked at as a teen

Customers at a Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas, ordered a new menu item this week: "The Posty Special." The meal comes with a $6 box of chicken, fries and a free pair of Crocs, courtesy of Post Malone.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Austin Post, used to work at the restaurant and gave away free Crocs to employees, fans and customers, CBS Dallas Fort Worth reported. Post Malone didn't attend the giveaway, but that didn't stop thousands of fans from showing up and forming a line that wrapped around the building.

"I worked here because I was trying to make some money so I could buy some Versace shoes," he said in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair.

Before he was a superstar #PostMalone was just a kid named Austin serving up chicken at #ChickenExpress in @CityofSouthlake this is why he is gifting @Crocs to hundreds of his fans here today. FYI, “Posty” is not here. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/8gUk2KFKSM — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) December 4, 2019

The Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clog shoe will be available in retail stores on December 10 for $59.99, but some lucky fans in Southlake got to test them out early.

This is the fourth installment of the Post's collab with Crocs. His first collab sold out within minutes, CBS DFW reported.

The new clog is blue and black camouflage with a chunky sole and was designed by Post Malone himself, the company said.

"I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and they [Crocs] gave me all the tools to do just that," he said in a statement. "I think they came out really neat."