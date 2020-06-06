Possible tornado touches down near Orlando

A possible tornado touched down near Orlando, Florida, Saturday, according to the city of Orlando. The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida, has issued several tornado warnings throughout the region.

Video of the possible tornado shared on social media showed a funnel cloud leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Tornado East of Summerlin in Downtown Orlando. ⁦@WFTVWeather⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dl1rZtLH1E — Wayne Allred (@wallred5) June 6, 2020

WATCH: Video of possible tornado over Lake Conway in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/tynvuNMUN1 — Justin Warmoth (@News6Justin) June 6, 2020

So far, no injuries have been reported. There were reports of downed trees and power lines in the Orlando area. As of 9:45 p.m. there were no more tornado watches in effect, but several Florida counties were still under severe thunderstorm and flood warnings.