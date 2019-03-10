Police respond to New York-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital north of New York City

Authorities at the scene of a hospital in Bronxville, New York. CBS New York

Police responded to the New York-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, New York, about 23 miles north of New York City, Sunday night. A CBS New York reporter tweeted earlier police in Westchester County had been "searching the hospital for a possible shooter." However they found "no armed person."

Police told the media late Sunday they checked video tapes and the building and said no shots were fired. They confirmed there were no evacuations, but people in the hospital were asked to shelter in place.

Police said they would give an update Monday morning.

#breaking: PER Westchester County PD: Police are still searching the hospital for a possible shooter. No shots were fired and no injuries. Still a very heavy police presence on scene. @cbsnewspath @CBSNews @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/P94PxJQmvp — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) March 11, 2019

Footage from the scene showed heavily armored SWAT teams in the area and numerous police cars. CBS New York said FBI agents were also at the scene.

Neighbors in the area reacted to the incident unfolding nearby and described the scene to CBS New York.

"I heard all the commotion, all the sirens and I came out of my apartment just to see what was going on and this is what laid out," Matthew DiCicco said.

"It's a very scary situation and it hits home for us because being nurses, your first logic is to take care of people and patients and when they're in their most vulnerable time of need which is when they're sick and this hinders patient's care," Antonette Toscano added.

The hospital wrote in a now deleted tweet, "Please do not come to the hospital tonight unless it is an emergency":