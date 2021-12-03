Portland Trail Blazers fire general manager Neil Olshey after toxic workplace probe

The Portland Trail Blazers fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after finishing an investigation into "concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility," the team said Friday. In a statement, the Blazers said Olshey violated the teams' code of conduct.

"Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it," the Blazers said. "We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment."

Statement from the Portland Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/W9j4V3nNl2 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 3, 2021

Olshey, who had been with the team since 2012, was accused by non-player personnel of creating a toxic workplace by bullying and intimidating others at the team's practice facility, Yahoo Sports reported last month. The Blazers released a statement after the report, saying they were "recently notified" of the concerns and hired an outside firm to conduct an independent review.

CBS News reached out to the NBA for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Portland Trail Blazers have fired general manager Neil Olshey following a toxic workplace investigation. Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Under Olshey, the Trail Blazers have been a perennial power in the Western Conference, appearing in the conference finals in 2019 and making the playoffs every year for the last eight seasons.

The team is now at a crossroads, struggling early on in the season (11-12) and facing speculation that its superstar guard Damian Lillard will move on. Last month, the Blazers' president and CEO Chris McGowan stepped down after nine years at the position.

Joe Cronin, who is the team's director of player personnel, was promoted to interim general manager while the organization looks for a permanent replacement for Olshey.