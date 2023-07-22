At least 1 wounded in Portland hospital shooting, gunman at large

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who opened fire Saturday morning at a hospital in Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen told reporters in a news briefing that the shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Pacific time at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Northwest Portland.

Allen said that "one or more people was injured by gunfire," but declined to provide details on the exact number of victims or their conditions.

Responding law enforcement officers locked down the hospital and began "fanning throughout the neighborhood" searching for the suspect, Allen said.

A nearby Fred Meyer grocery store was evacuated and searched as well, but the suspect was not located inside, he disclosed.

There was no word on a possible motive in the shooting, and no details were provided on the circumstances which lead up to it.

A shelter in place order remained in effect for the hospital, Allen said, with the situation "considered an active tactical incident."

Jonathan Avery, a spokesperson for Legacy Health, said that although "the hospital is safe at this point in time, we do remain in a lockdown situation," with all visitors, patients and staff asked to stay away.