Clashes between right-wing demonstrations and antifa turn into civil disturbance in Portland

Clashes between rallies by several right-wing and anti-facist groups in downtown Portland led to at least three arrests, police said. At least three right-wing groups, including the Proud Boys and the #HimToo group, and an antifa protesters held rallies or demonstrations, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN reports.

In a statement on Saturday, Portland police said three people were arrested on assault and harassment charges.

Portland police also tweeted there were reports that some of the milkshakes thrown by protesters included quick-drying cement. At least one arrest was related to the milkshakes, according to KOIN.

There were also reports of eggs and water bottles being thrown, although it's unclear who was on the receiving end, KOIN reports.

The demonstrations started around noon and dispersed around 4 p.m. There were reports police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

An unidentified right aligning man receives medical assistance after being brutally attacked by the Rose City Antifa at Pioneer Courthouse Square on June 29, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Moriah Ratner / Getty Images

"Demonstration events are very fluid in nature and the management of these events is complex," Assistant Chief Chris Davis said in a statement. "There are hundreds of peaceful free speech events in the City in a given year that do not result in violence. Unfortunately, today some community members and officers were injured. We are actively investigating these incidents to hold those responsible accountable."

Andy Ngo, who describes himself as an editor at the conservative website Quillette and says he is "hated by antifa," said on his Twitter feed that he was attacked by anti-fascist protesters and had to be taken to the hospital to treat injuries to his face and head. Ngo also said the attackers took his camera equipment.

