Pompeo to discuss migrant deal with Mexico at press briefing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend a State Department press briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the agreement reached by the U.S. and Mexico to stem the flow of migration from Central America and avert President Trump's threats to impose tariffs of Mexican goods.

Pompeo is scheduled to join the briefing at 3:30 p.m. ET at the State Department.

For days, Mr. Trump threatened to authorize tariffs on all Mexican products traveling across the southern border unless Mexico's government undertook more efforts to reduce migration from Central America, including tightening its border with Guatemala.

On Friday, however, Mexican and U.S. diplomats drafted a joint resolution vowing to curb the unprecedented surge of families and unaccompanied children from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala heading to the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, U.S. authorities apprehended more than 133,00 people near the southwestern border — a 13-year high.

Under the agreement, the Mexican government vowed to deploy National Guard units to the Guatemala-Mexico border, while the Trump administration indicated it would expand the practice of returning non-Mexican migrants who claim asylum at American ports of entry back to Mexico to await their court hearing — a policy known as "Remain in Mexico."

Although Mr. Trump claimed on Twitter that Mexico also agreed to purchase "large quantities" of American agricultural goods as part of negotiations between both countries, the Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Martha Bárcena Coqui refused on several instances to confirm on "Face the Nation" whether her government consented to such a deal.

The State Department has also come under some scrutiny this past week after NBC News reported that the agency rejected several requests by U.S. embassies in several countries to fly the rainbow pride flag on embassy poles during the LGBT pride month of June.