Pompeo, Bolton and Nikki Haley hold press conference on sidelines of UNGA -- live stream

President Trump's chief foreign policy and national security chiefs, Secretary Mike Pompeo, John Bolton and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are speaking to reporters on Monday as this week's General Assembly meeting kicks off in Manhattan.

The senior administration officials have been previewing the president's highly anticipated address to the world body which is set to take place on Tuesday. North Korea and Iran currently sit atop the U.S. diplomatic agenda amid a brewing trade war with China.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday", Pompeo said that denuclearization talks in the Korean Peninsula were ongoing. "We've talked about particular facilities, particular weapons systems. The conversations are underway." Pompeo, however gave no sign Pyongyang had committed to do so. The U.S. will use the UNGA to pressure the world to help use the Security Council to achieve these ends.

North Korea has indicated via the South it is willing to make additional concessions beyond closing some launching and testing facilities only if the U.S. will declare an official end to the Korean War by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, on Iran, Pompeo says there are currently no plans to meet with Iranian counterparts this week, but Mr. Trump said he is "available." Iran's Foreign Minister is blaming 24 deaths at a weekend military parade on the U.S., which Pompeo denies, calling the accusation a "serious mistake." He added, "I wish [the FM] would focus on keeping his own people secure rather than causing insecurity all around the world." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said en route to the General Assembly, "all these little mercenary countries we see in this region are backed by America. It is the Americans who incite them."

This year's General Assembly will be Mr. Trump's second meeting since taking office and Pompeo's debut since taking over as Secretary of State.

CBS News' Errol Barnett contributed to this report.