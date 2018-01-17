Poll: Voters split over whether Trump is mentally stable

Voters are split over whether President Trump is "mentally stable," according to a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday.

The poll found 47 percent of people believe the president not stable compared to 45 percent who said they believe he is stable. While a majority of men say Mr. Trump is stable, a majority of women say he isn't.

Eighty percent of Democrats said the president isn't stable, independents are divided on the question and 89 percent of Republicans said that the president is stable, according to the poll.

As far as Mr. Trump's job as president, 57 percent of voters said they disapprove and 38 percent said they approve. He also received negative marks for the way he has handled taxes, immigration, health care and foreign policy. Nearly two-thirds said that the president is doing more to divide the U.S. than unite Americans.

More than half of voters, 58 percent, said the comments the president made about immigrants from other countries last week were racist.

In a hypothetical matchup between Mr. Trump and Oprah Winfrey as the Democratic nominee in 2020, Winfrey would beat the incumbent president 52 to 39 percent, the poll found, though two-thirds said electing a celebrity as president again is a bad idea.

The poll surveyed 1,212 voters between January 12 and 16 with a 3.4 percentage point margin of error.