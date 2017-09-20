Poll: President Trump’s approval rating sees slight uptick

President Trump's sliding approval rating has shifted course in the past month, showing a slight uptick from the gradual decline that characterized the first seven months of his presidency.

According to statistics from a Politico/Morning Consult poll, 43 percent of Americans approve of Mr. Trump's performance in office. While the majority (52 percent) still disapprove of Mr. Trump, his approval rating is slightly up from the previous month, which put him at an all-time-low of 39 percent. Politico/Morning Consult has his peak approval rating occurring on March 13, when he reached 52 percent.

While August brought Mr. Trump's widely unpopular comments that placed blame for the racially-motivated violence in Charlottesville "on both sides," his administration's response to two massive Hurricanes soon after, Harvey and Irma, was viewed favorably.

Although the poll shows an increase in Mr. Trump's popularity, overall, he still has the lowest approval ratings of any elected president during his first year in the White House since the advent of modern polling.

This is not reflected among Republicans -- this month, 80 percent approve of the job he's doing. His popularity among Democrats remains low.

The poll also demonstrates that 65 percent of respondents believe that the country is "on the wrong track." That's two percentage points more than those who were unhappy with the direction of the country last week.

Respondents also tended to disagree with the Trump administration's decision to terminate former president Barack Obama's signature Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, with only 35 percent saying that ending DACA was the right thing to do, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll.

More recently, Mr. Trump has stepped back from his DACA decision, pushing the decision to rescind the program over to Congress and saying that the "Dreamers" have "nothing to worry about" in a tweet.