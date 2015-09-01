Police: Teen impersonates officer, tries to stop real cop

Editor's Note: On December 17, 2015, Joshua R. Rosene was found not guilty of impersonating a police officer.

MANASSAS, Va. -- A Virginia teenager has been accused of impersonating law enforcement and trying to stop a driver who turned out to be a real police officer.

Prince William County police say 18-year-old Joshua R. Rosene had blue flashing lights mounted in a car early Sunday when he tried to pull over an off-duty police officer.

The officer says he thought the vehicle behind him looked suspicious, so rather than pulling over for the flashing lights, he called police.

The off-duty officer followed the vehicle until other officers arrived to arrest and charge Rosene with impersonating a police officer.

Police spokesman Nathaniel J. Probus says that officers have not learned of any other traffic stops that Rosene may have attempted before the incident. It is unclear if Rosene has an attorney.