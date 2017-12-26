Police swarm Troy, New York, home after 4 bodies found in basement

TROY, N.Y. — Troy Police officers have cordoned off the area around a home where four people were found dead Tuesday, reports CBS affiliate WRGB. Troy Police Captain Daniel DeWolf said the bodies were found in the basement.

DeWolf said the deaths are being investigated as possible homicides.

DeWolf tells the Albany Times-Union the building's property manager was among the dead. He calls the deaths "horrible, terrible" and sad.

Investigators are still processing the scene and have not said if they know any causes of death.

It is not clear if police are searching for persons of interest in the case.