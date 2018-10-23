Police swarm University of Utah campus after shooting

University of Utah police investigated a report of shots fired and a possible kidnapping Monday and quickly found the victim in a car on campus, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.

The car was near the South Medical Tower, a residential structure. There was no early word on the victim's condition.

NOW: cops are swarming @UUtah campus to search for shooter. Confirmed shooting victim in a parking lot. Campus is on LOCKDOWN. https://t.co/aJ94VNWO6Q @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/D8jft5EMW0 — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) October 23, 2018

Students were ordered to secure in place, the school tweeted.

Shooting suspect still on foot. Secure-in-place. Updates on https://t.co/sMi4tPwuZ7. Next update 11p. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 23, 2018

The suspect was described as a 37-year-old black male. He was believed to be 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 250 pounds, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

He was apparently last seen on foot headed away from the medical towers.