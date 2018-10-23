CBSN
CBS News October 23, 2018, 12:54 AM

Police swarm University of Utah campus after shooting

Scne on campus of University of Utah in salt Lake City after shooting on night of October 22, 2018

KUTV

University of Utah police investigated a report of shots fired and a possible kidnapping Monday and quickly found the victim in a car on campus, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.

The car was near the South Medical Tower, a residential structure. There was no early word on the victim's condition.

Students were ordered to secure in place, the school tweeted.

The suspect was described as a 37-year-old black male. He was believed to be 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 250 pounds, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

He was apparently last seen on foot headed away from the medical towers.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News