Suspect injured in police shooting at mall in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police say one suspect was shot by an officer at Parks Mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

According to police, the incident started as a theft report at a Sunglass Hut inside the mall. Mall security staff reported that they were following the suspect who had stolen two pairs of sunglasses.

Two officers at the mall initially responded to the scene. The suspect attempted to flee on foot and ran towards an escalator to go from the lower deck to the upper deck of the mall near the food court. There was one officer on the upper deck and one in lower deck.

Police say the suspect pulled out what appeared to be an imitation or replica firearm and pointed it at the officer on the lower deck. The officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect, who police say is in his early 20s, was rushed to a local hospital. A source tells CBS DFW the suspect is in critical condition.

The officer involved is believed to be OK, and there were no other injuries.

Police say the incident is under control but for people to avoid the area. The mall is closed and has been evacuated. Mall officials say the mall will be open during normal business hours on Monday.

According to police, officers recovered the suspect's firearm and said it fires "BB's" or pellets.

Replica imitation firearms/BB guns have no place in society when used in criminal endeavors. There is no training that would allow officers to distinguish between what’s real & what’s fake in a matter of seconds. We will continue focusing efforts on new legislation. pic.twitter.com/EYgW5wZ0Jb — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) November 27, 2017

Police released an additional photo that showed the scene during the altercation: