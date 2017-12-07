Police respond to report of shooting at New Mexico high school

AZTEC, N.M. – Sheriff's officials say they're responding to a shooting at Aztec High School in northern New Mexico, reports CBS affiliate KRQE.

San Juan County Sheriff's Department said they were responding to the reported shooting Thursday morning. Sheriff's officials tell KRQE the shooter is in custody and that there are reported victims wounded, but it wasn't clear how many.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the school, who was suspected of firing the shots and what condition the wounded were in.

Lt. Kyle Lincoln told the station law enforcement are clearing the building and searching the school. The Bloomfield Police Department reported via Facebook that all Bloomfield schools are on lockdown.

This is a developing story.