Authorities battle massive fire in Clinton Township: "Stay inside and out of the vicinity"

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is urging residents to avoid the area of Groesbeck Highway and 15 Mile Road Monday night due to a massive fire.

Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said the vacant building, which was possibly the former Goo Smoke Shop, had large butane and nitrous oxide tanks stored inside that might have been the source of the blaze.

Duncan said one firefighter was hurt and the building is a "total loss."

"We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now. Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity," police said in a social media post. "Debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion, so please stay out of the area and stay safe."

CBS News Detroit's Luke Laster reported from the scene that the flames appeared to be dying down at about 11 p.m.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office, which was assisting police, said evacuations were underway, but the Clinton Township Fire Department told CBS News shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday that the fire was under control and there were no longer any evacuation orders in place. Air quality was monitored by the Macomb County HAZMAT team and "all was clear upon testing," the fire department added.

Sterling Heights police say its 911 phone lines are down due to the fire. Residents can call their front desk at 586-446-2801.