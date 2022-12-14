Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, officials say

Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers, whose names have not been released publicly, were responding to a call for service made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.

Officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. When they did, both officers encountered a subject — identified as a woman by the state agency — who fatally shot one officer and injured a second officer before killing herself, according to the bureau. The second officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting later on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence," the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. "Additional information may be made public at a later time."

The suspect's name has not been released.

Once the investigation is complete, agents at the state bureau will turn over their findings to the state's attorney general's office, the statement noted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.