Teen honors slain officer who rescued him 16 years ago with moving tribute

A St. Louis police officer was killed in the line of duty Sunday, but his community is ensuring his legacy is never forgotten. According to police, officer Michael Langsdorf was fatally shot while responding to a bad check complaint at a food market by a suspect with a history of violent crimes. He worked as a police officer for over 17 years.

A young boy that Langsdorf rescued in 2003 is sharing a heartfelt tribute to the fallen officer. KeAndre Colenburg was just 2-years-old at the time and Langsdorf was just starting his career.

KeAndre Colenburg holds a newspaper with the photo of fallen officer Michael Langsdorf saving him from a house fire in 2003 KMOV

"That's me," Colenburg told CBS News affiliate KMOV, pointing to a picture of the rescue in an old newspaper. "The police officer is actually the one who caught me."

The photo shows Officer Langsdorf holding Colenburg, surrounded by flashing lights and emergency responders. Colenburg had just been dropped by his father from the third floor of their house after it caught on fire.

In this Nov. 17, 2003 photo, St. Louis Police officer Michael Langsdorf comforts KeAndre Colenburg after his house caught on fire in St. Louis. J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Now, other law enforcement officers and members of the community are sharing the touching image on social media in honor of Langsdorf.

According to Colenburg's other family members, Langsdorf visited them in the hospital following the fire. "It was kind of heartbreaking because I was hoping to meet the guy again one day because he did kind of save my life," said Colenburg. "It's really sad."

26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Meeks is jailed without bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Langsdorf was 40 years old. He leaves behind two children, ages 13 and 18.