Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

SWEDEN, N.Y. — Authorities say a woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son in rural western New York.

Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester. She was charged with second-degree murder.

Police were responding to a call about a suicidal person with a knife. According to CBS affiliate WROC, once investigators found multiple people inside the home, including other children, the woman's husband and another relative. Deputies say they ordered Mouhib to drop a knife, but she refused.

Deputies used pepper spray and a taser to get her to drop the weapon.

WROC reports that police searched the house and found the boy's body. Court papers say Mouhib used the knife to stab the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head.

According to the station, deputies had been called to the home twice last month for mental health situations involving Mouhib.

Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.

WROC reports that Brockport school district officials said in a statement that Abraham Cardenas was a first-grader at Barclay Elementary School.

"He was incredibly vibrant and engaged learner. He was beloved by our teachers and school community. He lit up a room every time he entered it. So, we too are extremely sadden by the death of Abraham," said Superintendent Lesli Myers. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Abraham's family, friends and all affected by this tragedy."