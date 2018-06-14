Police say men attempted to impale officer with tow truck

MIAMI -- Two men who Florida police say tried to impale an officer with a tow truck are charged with attempted murder. The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that 26-year-old Yariel Valdespino Rodriguez and 32-year-old Sergio Aguirre have been arrested in connection to the crime.

Miami-Dade police say the men used the tow truck to steal a pickup truck and then led police on a chase. Police say an officer tried to pull over the tow truck for improperly hauling the pickup truck. The report says an officer approached and the men dropped the pickup and fled.

According to CBS Miami, police say the driver of the tow truck stopped, lowered the lift arm, and drove the truck in reverse at a high rate of speed, slamming into one of the police cruisers "in an attempt to impale the officer." The officer was not injured.

"It could have gone through the windshield and killed our officer," police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta reportedly said on Wednesday morning, referring to the tow truck boom.

The newspaper doesn't say if the two suspects have lawyers.