Police look for ride-sharing driver suspected of sexual assault on passenger

Fort Worth Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in his car after she used a popular ride-sharing app, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

Authorities say Hashem Ramezanpour, 40, picked up the victim in Dallas and stopped to assault the woman before dropping her off at her home in Fort Worth.

Police didn't say what ride-sharing company Ramezanpur works for.

The suspect drives a white 2016 Honda Civic with license plate number: TX-JBY3214.

Ramezanpour is believed to have fled the country but if anyone has information on his whereabouts you can contact the Sex Crimes unit at 817-392-4350 or 817-392-4359.

If you want to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or text tip TIP117 to CRIMES (274637).

An Uber spokesperson released a statement Monday evening saying it's working with law enforcement officials.

"What has been described and reported to police is a violent act no person should ever have to go through. We are working with law enforcement officials to fully support their investigation. This former driver's access was immediately removed from the app and he has been permanently banned."