Police in college town issue warning over possible serial rapist

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Police in the Pennsylvania town that encompasses Penn State University are advising women to walk in groups and be aware of their surroundings after linking a 2017 rape to three previous rapes in the area.

According to a statement from the State College Police Department, police have been investigating rapes that occurred in August 2010, January 2011 and April 2011 that had similar characteristics. Each victim was a white female attending Penn State who was intoxicated and walking alone when she was attacked. All three victims also suffered facial injuries during the attack.

DNA profiles taken from the victims suggest the suspect was the same person in all three cases. Police say he is described as possibly being a white male.

Now, police say they have linked an early morning July 2017 rape to the same person, and urge anyone with information to contact them.

"The State College Police Department is also urging residents and students to remain vigilant especially in early mornings hours. It is always safer to walk in groups or pairs along lighted sidewalks and roadways," the statement said. "The public is also encouraged to immediately report any observed suspicious activity to the police."