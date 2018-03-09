Police: Girl, 13, robs boy, 12, at gunpoint in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. — A 13-year-old Virginia girl is accused of robbing a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint.

The Daily Press cites a release from Hampton police that says the girl pulled out a gun and demanded the boy's cellphone on Wednesday afternoon, fleeing after she obtained it. The boy told police he knew the girl.

Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said in the release that officers flooded the area and found the girl shortly thereafter.

The girl was arrested and charged with two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count each abduction, robbery and assault on a police officer. Further information hasn't been released.