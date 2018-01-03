Police: Fla. man in Santa hat stole baby Jesus figurine from nativity scene on Christmas

SANFORD, Fla. - Florida police released video surveillance footage appearing to show the Christmas Day theft of a baby Jesus figurine from a manger at a church nativity scene.

Sanford Police wrote on Facebook that it was the man's second incident involving the nativity scene at LifeWay Community Church in Sanford in just a few days. On Dec. 21, police say he used a knife to cut the heads off of nine figures and vandalize three others.

LifeWay Church Criminal Mischief-Theft Local #Santa hat wearing #Grinch vandalizes nativity display and steals baby Jesus. Can you help us identify the person who vandalized and stole the baby Jesus from a church’s nativity display? On December 21, 2017 and December 25, 2017, an unidentified white male was captured on video surveillance vandalizing the vinyl nativity display at the LifeWay Community Church, located at 2462 Park Ave. On December 21st, the male used a knife to cut the heads off of nine of the figures and destroy three others. On December 25, it appears that the same male returned wearing a Santa hat. He cut two extension cords before removing the baby Jesus figure from the display and fleeing the area on foot. The nativity display was made of vinyl and custom painted by an artist. It is valued at $3,000. Anyone with information on the identity of the male or these incidents, please contact the Sanford Police Department. #WewereWatching #SantaWantsHisHatBack #NoSleighRideButARideintheBackofaCruiser #Theft #CanYouIdentify Posted by Sanford Police Department on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

While the suspect was not wearing a Santa hat in the first incident, the Dec. 25 video shows him wearing the festive headgear while cutting two extension cords, before absconding with a Jesus figurine valued at $3,000.

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the suspect, who has not been identified, or the incidents.