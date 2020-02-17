"Sad and unsettling": Plymouth Rock among landmarks vandalized with red paint

Vandals hit Plymouth Rock and other landmarks in town overnight, CBS Boston reported. The vandalism comes as Plymouth prepares to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims arriving on the Mayflower.

Crews had the famous rock cleaned up late Monday morning. Photos shared on social media showed red spray paint covering the rock and the "1620" inscription.

Plymouth Rock was vandalized over the Presidents Day weekend. Betty Cavacco via CBS Boston

Vandals also targeted the Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers and a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary.

Plymouth town manager Melissa Arrighi tweeted, "We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town." She added that police are investigating.

We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020

The opening ceremony for the Plymouth 400 celebration is scheduled for late April.

Tourism organization See Plymouth issued a statement on the vandalism.

"Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling," said executive director Lea Filson. "The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture."