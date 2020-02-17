"Sad and unsettling": Plymouth Rock among landmarks vandalized with red paint
Vandals hit Plymouth Rock and other landmarks in town overnight, CBS Boston reported. The vandalism comes as Plymouth prepares to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims arriving on the Mayflower.
Crews had the famous rock cleaned up late Monday morning. Photos shared on social media showed red spray paint covering the rock and the "1620" inscription.
Vandals also targeted the Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers and a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary.
Plymouth town manager Melissa Arrighi tweeted, "We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town." She added that police are investigating.
The opening ceremony for the Plymouth 400 celebration is scheduled for late April.
Tourism organization See Plymouth issued a statement on the vandalism.
"Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling," said executive director Lea Filson. "The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture."