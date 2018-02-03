Police search for man seen with assault-style rifle, wearing bullet proof vest

Police in Pleasant Hill, California, were searching on Saturday for a man who was seen carrying an assault-style rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest outside an apartment complex. Police responded to multiple calls Friday night "within seconds" at 100 Boyd Road and confirmed the man was in possession of an assault-style rifle, the Pleasant Hill Police Department said on Facebook.

The man was able to flee the scene and escape the officers on foot.

Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place and the local SWAT team searched the apartment complex.

Police were unable to identify the suspect. They described him as a white male adult, approximately 5 foot 6 inches with brown hair and a light beard. He was wearing a dark beanie cap, camouflage pants and a black ballistic vest, police said.

The department is asking the public to help with the investigation and for anyone with information regarding the man to call (925) 288-4630.