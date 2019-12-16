Small plane owned by Nashville airport official stolen and flown away at low altitude to avoid radar
The FBI and local police are investigating after a small plane belonging to the chairman of the Nashville Airport Authority was stolen. CSB affiliate WTVF reports the Cessna 172 was taken and flown away from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.
The incident unfolded over the weekend at the airport, the station reported. The plane belongs to Bobby Joslin, chairman of the Metro-Nashville Authority Airport Board of Commissioners.
According to a statement form the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, "Joslin reported that when he arrived at JWN [John C. Tune Airport] on Sunday morning to take his plane out of its hanger, he discovered the plane was missing and notified JWN management. The incident was then reported to Nashville International Airport's Department of Public Safety, which arrived on the scene to begin the investigation." The airport said Metro Police, the FBI, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have also been notified.
Joslin told WTVF he believes someone moved the plane to the tarmac, started the engine and then took off.
The thief escaped undetected by flying under 400 feet to avoid radar, WTVF's Nick Beres reported. Metro Nashville police and the FBI are on the case.