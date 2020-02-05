Passenger jet skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into pieces

A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a road and breaking into pieces. Authorities said some passengers were injured. Television footage showed serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces.

Passengers were being evacuated through cracks in the plane. NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it had been extinguished. Reuters video and images on social media show heavy damage to the front of the plane.

Sabiha Gökçen'de İzmir-İstanbul seferini yapan uçak pistten çıktı. Uçakta yangın meydana geldi. Kaza sonrası Sabiha Gökçen Havalimanı uçuşlara kapatıldı https://t.co/VCSv2G3eA4 pic.twitter.com/BNkLl2TxFw — İstiklal.com.tr (@gazeteistiklal) February 5, 2020

The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. Transportation Ministry says there were 177 passengers on board but no one has been killed.

NTV television quoted Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan as saying some passengers were injured. He says emergency crews were still evacuating some passengers from the wreck but most of them evacuated on their own.

The airport has been closed down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport, the minister said.

The ministry says the accident was the result of a "rough landing."