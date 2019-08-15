Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife survive plane crash in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy survived a small plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Earnhardt Jr. was hospitalized following the crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport, the Carter County Sheriff's Office said, according to CBS affiliate WJHL-TV.

The Cessna Citation rolled off the end of runway 24 and caught fire after landing at the airport at 3:40 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke and the jet on its side.

A reporter with WJHL-TV tweeted video from the scene and said a "portion of the plane" was still on fire in the water.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

