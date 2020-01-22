Live

Watch CBSN Live

Plane crash leaves 4 dead at airport in Corona, California

/ CBS News

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport in Calfornia, authorities said Wednesday. The local fire and police department responded to the airport at 12:11 p.m., CBS Los Angeles reported

The plane crashed on the east side of the airport, causing a brush fire that officials later extinguished. 

There was no immediate word on a cause or model of the plane. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate.

Trending News

 The airport was shut down as of 1:30 p.m.

First published on January 22, 2020 / 5:10 PM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In