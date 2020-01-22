Plane crash leaves 4 dead at airport in Corona, California

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport in Calfornia, authorities said Wednesday. The local fire and police department responded to the airport at 12:11 p.m., CBS Los Angeles reported.

The plane crashed on the east side of the airport, causing a brush fire that officials later extinguished.

There was no immediate word on a cause or model of the plane. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate.

The airport was shut down as of 1:30 p.m.