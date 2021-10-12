Small plane crashes into California neighborhood, killing 2

A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Southern California on Monday, killing two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction, authorities said. Two homes were destroyed, along with several vehicles, in the city of Santee, which is located about 18 miles northeast of San Diego.

The plane, a twin-engine Cessna, was flying from Yuma, Arizona, to San Diego when it crashed into the neighborhood around 12 p.m. local time, officials said. It was unclear how many people were on board.

Justin Matsushita, the city's deputy fire chief, said the two injured were transported to local hospitals but said he couldn't elaborate on the extent of their injuries. As for those on the plane, Matsushita said officials believe their injuries are "non-survivable."

A UPS truck was one of the vehicles struck in the crash, officials said. The company confirmed an employee was killed and said it would cooperate with investigators.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends," the company said.

Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash on October 11, 2021, in Santee, California. Gregory Bull / AP

Video on social media showed large plumes of black smoke billowing from the scene, which is located several blocks away from a high school. None of the students were injured, the school said, and police were urging residents to avoid the area.

No residents living in the homes died, officials said. After the crash, a witness said two men in the neighborhood ran outside to help a man and woman trapped in one of the damaged homes.

Emergency crews work a the scene of a small plane crash on October 11, 2021, in Santee, California. Gregory Bull / AP

"They pulled the lady out and then they had to knock the fence down to get the husband out," she said. "Hopefully, it was just those two people in the house."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.