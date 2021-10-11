Small plane crashes into California neighborhood, killing 2

A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Southern California on Monday, killing two people and injuring two others, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m. local time in the city of Santee, the Federal Aviation Administration said. It was unclear how many people were on board.

"We believe that the injuries are non-survivable for anyone that was on that plane," said Justin Matsushita of the city's fire department.

"We have at least two that were transported to local hospitals. I can't say anything on the extent of their injuries right now," Matsushita added. "We do have at least two confirmed fatalities."

Video on social media showed large plumes of black smoke billowing from the scene. Police are warning residents to stay away from the area.

Plane crash in Santee a few minutes ago. Heard the plane and what felt like an earthquake. Heard a steady stream of sirens @nbcsandiego @CBS8 @10News pic.twitter.com/yAK2wQnYDm — Ryan Graves (@rgraves22) October 11, 2021

Santana High School, which is located several blocks from the scene, said all of its students were "secure."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.