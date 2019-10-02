Plácido Domingo resigns as general director of L.A. Opera amid harassment allegations

Plácido Domingo has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Domingo said in a statement Wednesday that the allegations have "created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised."

The company's Board of Directors said in a separate statement that he performed more than 300 times in 31 different roles.

He has served as general director since 2003.

In late September, Domingo stepped down from the title role in the Metropolitan Opera's production of "Macbeth," a day before opening night, and has withdrawn from all future performances.

"I made my debut at the Metropolitan Opera at the age of 27 and have sung at this magnificent theater for 51 consecutive, glorious years," the 78-year-old wrote at the time. Domingo added that while he strongly disputes the allegations and is "concerned" about the current climate where individuals are "condemned without due process," he thinks his appearance would distract from the "hard work" of his colleagues.

"As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request," the performer confirmed. "I am happy that, at the age of 78, I was able to sing the wonderful title role in the dress rehearsal of Macbeth, which I consider my last performance on the Met stage. I am grateful to God and the public for what they have allowed me to accomplish here at The Metropolitan opera."