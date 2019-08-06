2 women stabbed, 1 fatally, near police officer at downtown Pittsburgh bus stop

Two women were stabbed, one fatally, right in front of a police officer Thursday morning in the middle of downtown Pittsburgh at a bus shelter. The incident was reported around 11:40 a.m., CBS Pittsburgh reports. The incident was nearby a Rite Aid, Burlington Coat Factory and the entrance to the Duquesne Club, a private social club.

According to Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, a police officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a woman sleeping under a bus shelter. The officer turned his patrol car around to check on the woman.

Schubert said as the officer was talking with her, the suspect came around his back and struck the woman with a knife. The suspect then turned around and stabbed a second woman.

Police say the officer jumped into action, disarming and arrested the suspect.

"The officer took immediate action, got the person down on the ground, got him in custody and then immediately started first aid on female to help her out," Schubert said.

The man was taken to Pittsburgh Police headquarters for questioning. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say charges are likely.

"At this time there is no evidence to suggest that this attack was racially or religiously motivated," the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said. "The woman at the bus stop was not wearing religious garb, but the second victim may have been wearing a hijab. Police are investigating and will explore all possible motives."

The women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman the officer stopped to check on has died after being stabbed in the neck. She has not been identified. The other had minor injuries and was in stable condition, police said.

"We pray for the female that was stabbed, and we also want to thank the officer for being there. Not just getting the [suspect], getting him in custody but helping to save a life," said Schubert.

The intersection has been shut down to traffic as police investigate.