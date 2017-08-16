Pink to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

NEW YORK -- Pink is to receive one of the MTV VMAs' highest honors: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The lifetime achievement award will honor Pink's 17-year-old music career.

The Grammy-winning singer will receive the honor Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, MTV said Tuesday. She will also perform at the awards show.

Pink tweeted that she and her band celebrated the news, saying they felt "blessed beyond belief" for the honor from the Video Music Awards.

My band and crew sat around tonight celebrating 17 years of life 2 gether,how far we've come.Of how grateful we are,blessed beyond belief.❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) August 16, 2017

The Vanguard award honors musicians who have had an impact on pop culture with their songs, fashion and music videos. Past winners include Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake. Last year, Rihanna won the award.

Pink released her debut album in 2000. She recently dropped a new single, "What About Us," and will release her seventh album, "Beautiful Trauma," on Oct. 13.

Other performers include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Lorde, Shawn Mendes and host Katy Perry.

Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations.