Plane reportedly carrying singer Pink's crew crashes after landing at Denmark airport

A plane carrying pop star Pink's crew and manager burst into flames after landing in Denmark Monday night, according to local media reports. Pink was reportedly not on board the aircraft, and there were no casualties.

"P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK," Pink's promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

A private Cessna 560XL aircraft is seen after crashing while landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, August 6, 2019. RITZAU SCANPIX / REUTERS

The private jet had reportedly just touched down in Denmark from Oslo, Norway. The crew was on their way to the next stop in Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour in the Danish city of Horsens.

According to the East Jutland police, there were 10 people on the plane. Four American citizens, two Australian citizens, and one British national were passengers. No one was injured.

The police said the plane was a German registered Cessna 560XL.