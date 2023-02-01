Pink pigeon rescued in New York City park

Pigeon dyed pink is rescued in Madison Square Park Pigeon dyed pink is rescued in Madison Square Park 00:32

A pink pigeon found in a New York City park drew attention this week, but for the wrong reasons. The bird, identified as a domestic king pigeon by the Wild Bird Fund, was dyed and released into the wild — something the fund says should never happen.

The pigeon was deliberately dyed pink and released, possibly as part of a gender reveal, the fund said on Twitter. The New York City-based organization, a wildlife rehabilitation and education center, is now caring for the bird.

Domestic birds have difficulty finding food in the wild, and also aren't the best a flying. This makes it difficult for them to escape prey – and the bright pink color of this bird makes it even more of a target, the fund said.

The fund says the bird showed signs of "longterm malnutrition," despite being young.

"Luckily a kind person rescued him in Madison Square Park, and he's now safely in care," the fund said, reminding people to never release domestic birds into the wild for occasions like weddings and funerals, as they could starve or be preyd on.

"We'd hope that "don't dye them" goes without saying, but..." the fund said. "If you see an all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, it needs your help. Please catch the bird and bring it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary near you."

There are are more than 300 species of wild pigeons and doves, according to Palomacy, an organization that rescues and rehomes these birds. King pigeons are domestic pigeons that are pure white and often bred for food. They also make good pets because they lack flying and survival skills and probably wouldn't survive in the wild.

"These are the pigeons we most commonly rescue and take in at Palomacy," the organization says.

The pigeons you see in places like New York City are likely feral Rock pigeons. These are common blue pigeons that sometimes cross-breed with other types of pigeons and therefore are different colors.

"Feral pigeons are well adapted to cities, suburbs and rural areas. Unless you find an injured feral pigeon or an orphaned baby, wild pigeons should generally be left alone to live as wild birds," Palomacy says.

CBS News has reached out the Wild Bird Fund for more information and is awaiting response.