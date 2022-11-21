Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with an AMAs performance and revealed her daughter's connection to the singer

Pink paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday night, performing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" during the awards show.

Newton-John died earlier this year after a long battle with breast cancer. The Australian actress and singer got her big break in the musical film "Grease," where she performed the ballad, "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Ahead of her tribute, Pink spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the AMAs in Los Angeles.

"She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice," she said about Newton-John. "My daughter just got done doing 'Grease' in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song."

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Hart, and P!nk attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Pink's 11-year-old daughter, Willow, 6-year-old son, Jameson, and husband, Carey Hart, were alongside her on the red carpet.

Shortly after news of Newton-John's death broke in August, Pink shared a similar sentiment, marking the actress and singer's passing with a black-and-white photo of her and the 73-year-old.

Pink remembered Newton-John in an Instagram post shortly after her death, saying she met her about three times and that she was an "absolute angel."

"One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met," she wrote. "Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time."

Pink was not nominated for any AMA awards this year, but she performed twice, also opening the awards show with a performance of her own song, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

Taylor Swift was the big winner of the night, breaking her own record for the most wins of any artist in the history of the American Music Awards Sunday, bringing home six awards. She now has a total of 40 AMA wins.