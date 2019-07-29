Alleged "Pink Lady Bandit" and accomplice arrested in Charlotte after robbing 4 banks

The woman believed to be the "Pink Lady Bandit," who robbed banks across the East Coast, has been taken into custody Sunday, CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV reports. FBI officials arrested Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, who is believed to have been her accomplice.

The pair were found at a Charlotte hotel nearly a month after the "Pink Lady Bandit" is believed to have committed her first robbery at the Orrtown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Three days after the July 20 robbery, the suspect struck again at the M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

On July 24, she robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina. Her most recent robbery took place Friday at the BB&T Bank in Hamlet, North Carolina. In at least three of those robberies, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money.

Prior to the suspects' arrests, the FBI was offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the "Pink Lady Bandit."

Baez and Morales are facing charges stemming from the two bank robberies in North Carolina along with charges filed by the Carlisle Police Department in Pennsylvania. The pair will likely face additional charges, reports WBTV.

The suspect earned the "Pink Lady Bandit" nickname by the FBI because of the distinctive pink handbag she was seen carrying in at least two robberies.