Pilots report seeing UFO in sky off Ireland

Irish aviation officials are investigating after two airline pilots reported seeing unidentified flying objects off the southwest coast of Ireland last week, the Irish Examiner reports. A pilot of a British Airways flight contacted air control last Friday, November 9, asking if there were military scheduled in the airpace. Air control said there was nothing showing for that evening.

"It was moving so fast," the pilot said, according to audio of the call released by LiveATC.net. "It appeared on our left hand side and rapidly veered to the north. We saw a bright light and then it disappeared at a very high speed."

A second pilot, flying a Virgin Airlines plane, also called into air traffic control. "A meteor or another object making some kind of re-entry. It appears to be multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory. They were very bright from where we were."

In a statement to CBS News, the Irish Aviation Authority said the reports will be "investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process."

In March, two airline pilots claimed to see UFOs fly over their planes in Arizona's airspace. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) admitted that it didn't know what the object was either, and released audio of the radio broadcasts.