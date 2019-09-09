Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan says it's time for a woman to play 007

Pierce Brosnan believes it's time a woman should get the iconic role of "007." The actor who played James Bond four times made the remarks during a recent interview with the "Hollywood Reporter."

Brosnan was being honored at the Deauville Film Festival for his career achievements when he was asked about the possibility. "I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there," he said Saturday.

"I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting," he added.

Despite his personal endorsement, the former Bond actor expressed doubt it would actually happen, especially under Eon Productions. The film production company responsible for the James Bond series of films is run by Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson.

"I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch," he said.

If and when it finally happens, the legendary character needs to do adapt to the times, according to him. "The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that," he said.

Brosnan said acting as 007 was his career highlight. "James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days -- it just goes with the territory. He's a beloved character."

The new Bond film, "No Time to Die," is slated to come out in April 2020. The movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond will center around him coming out of retirement after a mysterious villain with armed with dangerous technology emerges. It will also be Craig's last run as the character.