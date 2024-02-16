Watch CBS News
After three decades spent "On the Road," beloved photographer Bob Caccamise retires

By Steve Hartman

/ CBS News

Steve Hartman's longtime cameraman Bob Caccamis retires 02:47

If you could look backward through the lens of the camera that captured the most memorable moments of my career, you would see the eye of photographer Bob Caccamise.

But now, sad to say, Bob is retiring.

"It's like Simon and Garfunkel breaking up, you know, it's similar to that," Bob said. "Or it could be like 'Bonnie and Clyde' breaking up."

CBS News photographer Bob Caccamise. Undated photo. Myles Doran

His wit and dear friendship have made my work feel like anything but. We've been partnered for the better part of 30 years now, and travelled to every corner of the country, covering the strange and somber. 

And to think it all began with a chance meeting at a company holiday party.

"And he (Hartman) was sitting down by himself because no one liked him, and I said to him, 'If you want a cameraman, I'm your man,'" Bob said.

I was drawn to his humility. But working with him wasn't so much about his raw talent as a cameraman, it was just fun. 

"But the raw talent was definitely there," Bob said.

An undated photo of Steve Hartman, left, and Bob Caccamise.  CBS News

We've been told we're like an old married couple. And I know many of you can relate. In fact, this week we put out a call on Facebook asking to hear from other "work spouses." Hundreds chimed in, and the relationships they describe sounded an awful lot like "real" marriages.

"You don't really have to explain certain things, they just know what you're thinking," one responder said.

People have always told me I have best job in America, and it's true, but not for the reason everyone assumes. Rather, it's because every week, I've had Bob by my side to share the experience.

"We started out as work friends and we became best friends," Bob said.

And that part will never change.

Steve Hartman
Steve Hartman has been a CBS News correspondent since 1998, having served as a part-time correspondent for the previous two years.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 8:41 PM EST

