Phoenix mayor pans Trump plan to hold campaign rally there

PHOENIX -- Mayor Greg Stanton isn't happy that President Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in the city but supports his right to do it, reports the CBS affiliate there, KPHO-TV.

Stanton sent out a statement about the planned August 22 event.

"I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville. If President Trump is coming to Phoenix to announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then it will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation," Stanton said. "It is my hope that more sound judgment prevails and that he delays his visit."

He also said he hopes Mr. Trump will push back his visit.

While the timing may not be right in Stanton's opinion, he did say the president has the Constitutional right to hold the event in Phoenix.

According to a news release, the rally is to be held at the Phoenix Convention Center. It's unclear where in the Convention Center it will be so it's not known how many people the room can hold.

Stanton added that his focus and the focus of the Phoenix Police Department is to keep everyone safe