Philadelphia teenager wounded in shooting near high school

A 17-year-old girl ran into a Philadelphia high school with a bullet wound in her right shoulder Monday morning, police said. The shooting sparked lockdowns at the school and two others.

The teenager was apparently caught in the crossfire while two people were shooting at each other in a park, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told WCAU-TV.

Police said the student, who wasn't identified, was shot a few hundred yards from Central High School at about 8:15 a.m. She ran to the school before being transported to the Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Central High and two nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

The Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement that no weapon was found and no arrests have been made.